The Northwestern Health Unit is recommending youths and young adults still receive their COVID-19 vaccination after reports of heart inflammation have surfaced.
The health unit along with national and provincial health agencies are monitoring rare reports of myocarditis/pericarditis, inflammation of the lining around the heart, following a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.
