Those attending restaurants, swimming pools, hair salons and other businesses west of Thunder Bay that deal with the public will soon start seeing colour-coded signs that rate them for cleanliness and meeting other health regulations.
The Northwestern Health Unit says the Choosewise system — which is similar to an existing Thunder Bay District Health Unit program, which uses letters instead of colours to rate restaurants — is to be completely in place by the end of this year.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.