They came from the east, they came from the west, they sported Terry Fox T-shirts and carried flags as they took in the Terry Fox monument at the Highway 11/17 scenic lookout on Tuesday.
Dozens of visitors came from across the nation to commemorate the day Fox stopped his run a few kilometres east of Thunder Bay, 40 years ago.
Fox’s Marathon of Hope has grown into more than 60 countries and is the world’s biggest annual fundraising event for cancer research, raising more than $750 million as of 2018.
Eddy Nolan from Montreal leads a group of runners in their city every year for the Terry Fox Run.
