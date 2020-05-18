Reading with company

Dina McFarlane reads to students virtually from her backyard during the

COVID-19 pandemic with her dog Gordie on her lap.

 Submitted photo

With the shift to online education becoming the new normal as the

COVID-19 pandemic continues, educators have had to adapt, including

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board trustee Dina McFarlane.

The retired elementary teacher has been volunteering within the schools

for years, reading to various grades Mary Pope Osborne’s Magic

Treehouse series.

“I have always loved reading to children,” said McFarlane. “As a Grade

1 teacher, it was a favourite time of our daily routine. Since

retirement, I have been fortunate to be able to connect to children

again by reading to various classes on a weekly basis.”

With schools closed, she has embraced reading to the students virtually

through Google Classroom, from the comfort of home with her poodle,

Gordie.

“Read-alouds are so important in that they build vocabulary and model

expressive reading,” McFarlane said. “The students loved Magic

Treehouse books and always looked forward to hearing more about Jack

and Annie’s adventures. Since schools have closed, I wanted to continue

reading to them in a new way — virtually, though videos. I hope that by

watching and listening to them, it will put a smile on their faces and

nurture their love of reading.”

