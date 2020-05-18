With the shift to online education becoming the new normal as the
COVID-19 pandemic continues, educators have had to adapt, including
Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board trustee Dina McFarlane.
The retired elementary teacher has been volunteering within the schools
for years, reading to various grades Mary Pope Osborne’s Magic
Treehouse series.
“I have always loved reading to children,” said McFarlane. “As a Grade
1 teacher, it was a favourite time of our daily routine. Since
retirement, I have been fortunate to be able to connect to children
again by reading to various classes on a weekly basis.”
With schools closed, she has embraced reading to the students virtually
through Google Classroom, from the comfort of home with her poodle,
Gordie.
“Read-alouds are so important in that they build vocabulary and model
expressive reading,” McFarlane said. “The students loved Magic
Treehouse books and always looked forward to hearing more about Jack
and Annie’s adventures. Since schools have closed, I wanted to continue
reading to them in a new way — virtually, though videos. I hope that by
watching and listening to them, it will put a smile on their faces and
nurture their love of reading.”
