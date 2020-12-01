Having a real Christmas tree with naturally scented branches appears to be a trend this year as trees disappear off the lots.
Don’t be too late to grab a tree from the annual Westfort Kiwanis tree sale on the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds.
“Last year, they sold out by Dec. 11, as opposed to the year before where I had 64 left on Boxing Day,” says Terry Ferguson, the past president of the club.
“We unloaded on Nov. 21 and we are half gone (sold out),” he said. I’m worried we may not make it to this coming weekend, which would be Dec. 6.”
