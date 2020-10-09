Whether you’re a home builder, or just someone who likes to hammer together a birdhouse in the garage, obtaining the main ingredient for your project is going to remain a challenge for a long time yet.
Retailers say they’ve been advised that the lumber shortage that since the spring has frustrated professionals and hobbyists alike is expected to continue well into next year, and maybe beyond that.
“I’ve seen shortages, but nothing as bad as this,” Thunder Bay Home Hardware operator Chris Sauer said Thursday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
