Maintaining fire pump

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry fire ranger Stevie Clark, left, and Bailey Gleed, a fire equipment technician, discuss how to maintain a fire pump, as the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services branch continues preparations for the fire season at Thunder Bay’s Provincial Logistics Centre.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

April 1 marked the beginning of the wildfire season and with the snow mostly gone, the region is now being monitored closely for fires.

Chris Marchand, an information officer with the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES), Northwest Fire Region, says the moisture in the last few weeks over much of the region has been a welcome sign.

