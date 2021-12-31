Big prize to be won this morning

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation president and CEO

Glenn Craig.

 Photo courtesy of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation

Someone will be more than $2 million richer by noon today as the

year’s last winner of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences

Foundation’s 50/50 raffle is announced.

This month’s jackpot was sitting at more than $2.1 million by late

Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this month, foundation president and chief executive officer

Glenn Craig said it was mind-blowing to see it pass the $1.4 million

mark.

“The community support for the Thunder Bay 50/50 is incredible,” he

said. “I cannot wait to see what the final jackpot amount will be

(today).”

The draw launched in January of 2021 and the first winner took home

more than $900,000 and until December, the jackpot had never reached

that high of a total again.

Craig said it has exceeded the foundation’s expectations.

“This is a new area for us,” he said.

“We had seen what it had done in other marketplaces but didn’t know

what kind of traction it would get in Thunder Bay. Needless to say,

we were more than pleasantly surprised.”

As of late November, the 50/50 draws had raised up to $5 million for

the foundation in order to purchase equipment for the Thunder Bay

Regional Health Sciences Centre.

That money has helped offset the foundation’s losses because of the

COVID-19 pandemic causing the cancellation of in-person events.

Normally, Craig said there are about 100 to 120 events held annually

that raise money for the foundation. Some are hosted by the

foundation and others held by community members or groups.

“I would say we’ve probably lost in excess of $1 million right off

the top from not having events,” said Craig, adding the campaign to

bring full cardiac surgery to Thunder Bay has also slowed because of

the pandemic.

The community support for the draws has been incredible, said Craig.

“This is changing the lives of patients of the Thunder Bay Regional,”

Craig said, noting from the stories he’s heard from some of the 50/50

winners, it’s also changing the lives of those individuals.

“It truly has been a win-win,” he said.

The 50/50 draws will continue in 2022 after the success it saw in 2021.

Tickets for January’s draw will open today at 11:30 a.m. at

www.thunderbay5050.ca.

Ticket purchasers must be present in Ontario to buy tickets and 18

years of age or older.