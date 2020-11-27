Marathon recreational facilities are to remain open until further notice but users should expect “an enhanced screening process” while concerns about COVID-19 creep up.
“While we are keeping town facilities open at this time, we’re asking residents to ensure they are completing their screening accurately, staying home if they have any symptoms, wearing masks, washing their hands, and keeping physical distances when participating in events at municipal facilities,” Mayor Rick Dumas said Wednesday in a news release.
More information is available on the town’s website at marathon.ca.
