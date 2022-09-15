A 45-year-old Red Lake-area woman is to appear in court next month on a charge of impaired driving.
Provincial police say officers encountered the accused around 1 a.m. on Aug. 31 while conducting a traffic stop on Balmertown’s Detta Road.
According to a provincial news release, Nestor Falls resident Michelle Palson was charged with impaired driving and driving while having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams.
Palson is to appear in Red Lake court on Oct. 20, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
