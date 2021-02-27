A traffic system that would catch on camera motorists who run red lights would cost Thunder Bay taxpayers $875,000 a year to operate, but could reduce the number of serious vehicle collisions by 25 per cent based on the experience of a dozen Ontario municipalities, a city report says.
City councillors are to discuss a proposal to equip 10 intersections with red-light cameras at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting. The cost to operate the program is expected to be offset by revenue generated by tickets given to offenders.
