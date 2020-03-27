A transitional housing project for Indigenous youths will proceed after an appeal was dismissed by the Ontario Municipal Board’s local planning appeal tribunal.
When complete, the Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services facility will house up to 58 youths struggling with problems like homelessness and addiction and will not only include individual suites but common dining and leisure areas as well as community programs and services, including health and social supports.
The project has received both strong support and opposition in the community but was approved by Thunder Bay council last fall. It will be located on Junot Avenue between the Superior North EMS headquarters and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.