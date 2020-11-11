On Remembrance Day, the sailors and officers of HMCS Griffon will pause to reflect on the sacrifices our fellow members of the Canadian Armed Forces have made and continue to make around the world. We are humbled by the courageous service of all those who fought for the freedom and peace we enjoy today.
The pandemic has shifted our focus to marking this anniversary online with the Royal Canadian Navy producing several excellent tribute videos available on social media. We have also marked the anniversary with a special morale patch that is being worn on our jackets throughout 2020.
Typically, members of HMCS Griffon visit schools throughout Northwestern Ontario during Veterans’ Week. This year, to keep our members and Canadians safe and healthy, we will be suspending in-person presentations. While many of our members will be filling key ceremonial roles at the cenotaph, most of our members will be viewing the local ceremony online this year.
We will be posting a pre-recorded video on our Facebook and Instagram pages this morning. This year, we have chosen to host a small ceremony at the Anchorage, which is a beautiful monument at the marina that pays tribute to those who have served in the Royal Canadian Navy. We would like to encourage the public to watch our video along with a Facebook Live service that will be broadcasted on the Royal Canadian Legion Branch no. 5 Facebook page.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Battle of the Atlantic, and throughout the year we have been paying special tribute to those who fought in this war — including the more than 2,000 soldiers who began their journey right here on the shores of Lake Superior.
Fought at sea from 1939 until 1945, this was the longest battle of the Second World War.
Much of the burden of fighting fell to the RCN, which at the outbreak of the war was comprised of a mere 13 vessels and 3,000 sailors. By the end of the war the Navy had grown to 373 ships and over 90,000 sailors. Thirty of these warships were built right here in local shipyards, including HMCS Fort William and HMCS Port Arthur, both of which were present at D-Day.
Lest we forget. In the midst of these times it is important to remember yesterday’s sacrifices that afforded us today. We remember all those who volunteered, sacrificed, served, fought, and died, for our freedom. We will never forget. We will remember you.
