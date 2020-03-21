The key to dealing with a threat to the community like COVID-19 is to plan for the worst and hope for the best said the chief of staff and critical care physician at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
“The best pandemic plan is the one that never needs to be used,” said Dr. Zaki Ahmed.
Although local testing has yet to find a positive case of the virus in the community, Ahmed said it’s likely that COVID-19 is already here and how people react will help prevent its spread.
“As long as people do their job of keeping themselves self-isolated and not do the things they’re supposed to do, not going out into large spaces and not spread that disease it’s going to be self-contained,” said Ahmed. “That’s what we’re hoping for.”
The majority of people are going to get better with COVID-19, said Ahmed, so self-isolation is a key part of making sure it doesn’t spread quickly in the community and overload the health care system.
“We expect COVID-19 to be here, I don’t think we are in any kind of delusions that we’re going to be immune from that,” said Ahmed. “What we’re hoping for is to have that slow curve, as you have a slow curve that gives more people the chance of developing immunity, you have more chances for vaccines to work.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.