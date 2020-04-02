City police have arrested a murder suspect that was mistakenly released from the Thunder Bay District Jail.
Kareem Zedan, 22, of Pickering, Ont., was located in the intercity area just after 2 p.m. Thursday and arrested without incident, according to Thunder Bay Police.
Police said they were transporting Zedan to Thunder Bay Police headquarters on Balmoral Street where he would remain in custody until a court appearance, expected on Friday. Police also said new charges are pending.
Zedan had originally been arrested by Thunder Bay police on March 24. He is facing two first-degree murder charges related to a double-homicide in Brantford.
Thunder Bay Police Service said in a news release earlier Thursday that Zedan escaped custody at the jail on Wednesday evening and that police learned of his escape Thursday morning and were taking all necessary steps to locate and re-arrest Zedan.
Later Thursday, the Ministry of the Solicitor General issued the following statement:
"We can confirm that an inmate was released from Thunder Bay Jail in error. Any improper release of an inmate is unacceptable and the ministry takes these matters very seriously. Police were immediately notified and efforts are being made to locate the individual and return them to custody."
