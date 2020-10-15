A citizens group concerned about the fate of a severely dwindled caribou herd along Lake Superior between Wawa and Nipigon is urging the province to find out how many of the endangered animals are left.
“The area needs an intensive aerial survey early this winter,” the group said this week in a news release.
“If any caribou are found, they will need to be moved immediately to a predator-free island on Lake Superior where they can rebuild for future restoration.”
