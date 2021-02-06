Provincial police have identified the remains of a 48-year-old Dryden-area man whose body was found in a burnt home last fall, on the same day police were investigating the death of a neighbour.
Police said Daniel Lethbridge’s remains were found on the night of Nov. 5 at his Dinorwic home. They were positively identified earlier this week by the Office of the Chief Coroner.
