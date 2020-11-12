A colour party marched solemnly to the stage area at the Royal Canadian Legion, Slovak Branch 129, Wednesday morning, as a sparse gathering stood distanced apart.
The stage was covered with wreaths that were placed ahead of time to avoid close contact with those attending.
Ken Milenko, a bugalist, played the Last Post, and Lorne Clifford, pipe major of the Thunder Bay Police Pipes Band, offered the reveille as the colour party lowered their flags.
The pair rushed from the Thunder Bay City Hall cenotaph’s 11 a.m. service to take part in the legion’s service.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.