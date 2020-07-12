Matawa First Nations says urgent measures are needed to ensure schools at its remote communities are prepared to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, if classes are able to resume this fall.
The agency is calling on the federal and provincial governments to go over and beyond what the First Nations normally receive for education funding.
“One of the major and ongoing areas of concern is the lack of broadband connectivity in their communities,” a Matawa news release said.
“Some First Nations are still operating on aging satellite systems, and are not able to achieve the provincial (internet speed) standard of one megabit per second,” the release added.
The slow speed means students can’t access the province’s online learning program, for instance.
The agency noted ongoing efforts to upgrade fibre-optic capability in the affected communities are underway, “but that too has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Matawa’s remote schools are also in dire need of personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies, retro-fitted washrooms for safe hand-washing, improved transportation options and increased on-site supervision.
The agency’s education pandemic response plan is to be completed by July 20, the release said.
