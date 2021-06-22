Confederation College’s Native Child and Family Services program is now known as Onajigawin Indigenous Services as the program underwent not only a name change, but an updated vision.
Program co-ordinator Pam Burton said the college began a review process for the program in 2019 to better reflect the “contemporary context and reality of our graduates’ work to support Indigenous children, families and communities.”
