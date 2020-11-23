The City of Thunder Bay is aiming to have the Fort William Gardens up and running by early December.
The facility closed in March along with many other city facilities due to the global pandemic.
Staffing issues are one of the biggest stumbling blocks with getting the facility up and running again.
Since the reopening of city facilities, staff now have the added duties of COVID screening and enhanced cleaning standards.
“The requirements to keep everybody safe, we didn’t have these positions before,” said Kelly Robertson, general manager of community services for the city.
The city is recruiting new staff and are also having to deal with the challenges of training them for the new protocols. So far, demand is down for ice time, according to information Robertson has received from her staff and demand at this point is being accommodated at smaller satellite arenas.
Hockey, figure skating, speed skating and ringette demand from October to the end of December has gone down marginally by 28 hours.
One thing that has changed this year is that the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre has allocated hours to the city for ice time. Robertson said demand is being met with the five satellite arenas and the Tournament Centre, but she also noted that it is early.
City staff have been working with user groups to fulfil ice time needs since September. Demand from schools and for user group tournaments has dropped significantly due to the pandemic.
Last year, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 1, there were 2,650 hours allocated to support that type of usage, and this year it is at 761 hours. Groups that typically would have used Fort William Gardens rely on spectators and this year those groups are not hosting those types of events.
“We are not allowed to have big crowds, gatherings for events, so it makes sense that some of them are practising and they are making use of ice and we have been able to accommodate them at the satellite arenas and or the Tournament Centre,” said Robertson.
In early November, city council voted to reopen the Fort William Gardens despite a city report saying ice time was being met by Current River, Grandview, Port Arthur, Neebing and Delaney arenas.
