Nicki Schiewe and her family enjoy the North End Park and visit it multiple times a week.
In the summer months, her two young sons often enjoy the splash pad, particularly the large, yellow bucket that rains water down on children, often causing them to shriek or scream with delight.
Schiewe was shocked to learn a couple of months ago that Thunder Bay city administration was planning to remove the bucket from the splash pad.
She emailed city parks and open spaces manager Cory Halvorsen to ask if it was true. Halvorsen replied they have plans to replace the bucket with a quieter water feature because of complaints from park neighbours about the ambient noise created by the bucket.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.