A 21-year-old Thunder Bay man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Beer Store location with a replica gun.
City police responded to reports of a robbery involving a possible firearm on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. at the Beer Store on North Edward Street.
An employee had asked a male loitering outside to move along and the male allegedly pointed a replica firearm at the employee, who then tried to flee back into the store and lock the door.
However, the accused allegedly forced his way in, took store merchandise and fled on foot.
Police located a suspect in the Limbrick area and he was taken into custody.
Darnell Shawn Brethour is charged with: robbery with violence; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; careless use of a firearm; pointing a firearm; mischief under $5,000; and failing to comply with a sentence.
He appeared in bail court on Wednesday and remains in custody with a future court date.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
