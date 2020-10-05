Thunder Bay city council was to receive a report on Sept. 21 recommending the removal of Victoriaville Centre.
The first report examines possible options for a revitalized Victoriaville, which have broad community support.
Four options for the centre were prepared and analyzed based on public and stakeholder input and evaluation criteria.
The first option is to revitalize Victoriaville Centre’s existing structure and the second option is to repurpose it.
The third option involves reconfiguring it by removing part of the existing structure and the last option is to remove it completely.
“After evaluating the options, the project team unanimously recommends to city council that the City of Thunder Bay pursue the removal of Victoriaville Centre in its entirety in order to re-establish Victoria Avenue and create new public spaces in the Syndicate Avenue right-of-way,” said Jeff Palmer, project manager and urban planner with Urban Systems, in a news release.
Palmer said the removal of the centre is most consistent with the project goals and objectives, market and retail trend analysis, urban planning best practices and public feedback.
The city’s manager of realty services, Joel DePeuter, said Victoriaville mall has been running a deficit since 1980.
“Council requested that an evaluation of development options be done, and once a decision has been made, we will proceed with the steps necessary to advance design and cost estimation,” he said.
No decision was to be made at the Sept. 21 council meeting. The report will be presented again on Oct. 19 and at that time, council will be asked to decide on one of the four options.
The full report can be found online at www.getinvolvedthunderbay.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.