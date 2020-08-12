A Fort Frances man is facing charges after OPP received complaints of an alleged impaired driver in an Emo grocery store parking lot.
Officers received reports of an alleged impaired driver in the Cloverleaf Grocery parking lot around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Conrad Wilson, 42, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by drug or alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 80 milligrams.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
