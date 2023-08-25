A Nakina man has been charged with impaired driving offences after a vehicle was reported to be in a ditch on Wednesday.
Greenstone OPP officers went to the area of Exton Road at around 7:15 p.m. after hearing about a ditched vehicle and its driver possibly being impaired.
Police spoke to the driver and claimed the person was impaired before making an arrest. The driver was brought back to the Greenstone OPP detachment for further testing.
David Poulin, 41, received a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on Sept. 21, to answer to the charges.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.