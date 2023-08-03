A Marathon man is facing several charges after OPP investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday morning.
Police officers responded to the report around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Carden Cove Road in the Town of Marathon and located the vehicle while patrolling the area.
The driver was arrested for allegedly driving impaired.
Brass knuckles, cannabis and drug paraphernalia were also seized.
Jason Malley, 38, has been charged with impaired driving, possession of more than 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place, possession of a prohibited device, driving without a licence, and having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.
He was released from custody and has a court date in September in Marathon.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.