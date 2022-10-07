Thunder Bay police are reminding the public to report suspected crimes in a timely manner.
Police issued the reminder after what appeared to be an attempted robbery last week in the 300 block of N. High Street.
Though the incident is alleged to have occurred on Sept. 28, it wasn’t reported to police until Wednesday, a Thunder Bay Police Service news release said.
Police said that during the incident three young men reportedly approached three pedestrians and asked for their wallets. When the demand was denied, the three men walked away, police said.
Police “strongly encourage anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a crime to contact police and formally report the incident as soon as possible,” the release said.
It’s OK to call police even if you’re unsure that a crime has occurred, police said. For situations that are not emergencies, city police can be reached at 684-1200.
