The victim of a reported abduction has been found safe and sound after a Thunder Bay police investigation early Sunday morning.
Officers went to the 600 block of Syndicate Avenue South after receiving a 911 call just after 2:30 a.m.
In a statement, police said the caller made reference to a female being taken before they abandoned the call.
Officers located the male and female original complainants shortly after arriving to the South Syndicate address and confirmed the report was for the abduction of a 25-year-old woman.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.