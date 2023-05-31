The social-services agency that serves the Kenora district has earmarked $183,000 for about a dozen organizations and municipalities that provide food and recreational programs for needy children.
Applications for funding this year “demonstrated the growing food insecurities faced by families and children, and the increasing need for affordable recreation opportunities for families,” a Kenora District Services Board news release said this week.
The funds are part of the board’s child-poverty reduction initiative.
