A quick reponse from a small First Nation community led to the rescue of a family of five after their boat capsized in the Asheweig River as they were returning home from a hunting and fishing trip.
The capsize occurred Wednesday evening, 20 kilometres north of Kasabonika Lake, a remote community 580 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.
A rescue team of seven Canadian Rangers, who are part-time army reservists, and about 15 community volunteers went to the aid of the family, a couple with three young children under the age of five.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.