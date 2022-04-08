Five First Nation communities in the North Bay and Sudbury districts have taken steps to control their band elections and other operational matters under a ground-breaking agreement with the federal government.
Signed on Wednesday, the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement “is the first self-government agreement of its kind in Ontario, marking an important step away from the Indian Act for the signatory Anishinabek First Nations,” a Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada news release said.
The agreement, which has been 20 years in the making, still needs to be enacted in federal legislation.
“Once in effect, the parts of the Indian Act that deal with governance will no longer apply to the signatory Anishinabek First Nations,” the release said.
The affected First Nations are Magnetawan, Moose Deer Point, Nipissing, Wahnapitae and Zhiibaahaasing.
The agreement “is another instrument available to us to implement inherent jurisdictions and Anishinaabe laws in fundamental matters that are the pillars of our First Nation governments,” Anishinabek Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe said in the news release.
Those areas include “citizenship, language and culture, and how we select our leaders and are accountable to their citizens,” Niganobe added.
