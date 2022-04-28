Marathon property taxes are to rise two per cent overall this year under a $5.3 million budget approved this week.
Including education taxes of about $435,000, the total levy approved by town council at Monday’s meeting comes to $5.7 million — an increase of 2.6 per cent over 2021, a town management report said.
Residential and multi-residential properties are to get dinged the highest with increases of 2.57 and 2.2 per cent respectively, the report said. Seventy per cent of the municipality’s taxed assessment is in the residential class.
What homeowners end up paying depends on the assessed value of their dwellings, which is set by the province. In Marathon, the owner of a three-bedroom bungalow pays about $2,000 in annual property taxes.
The town’s commercial class assessment increased by $1.9 million, mainly because of a new OPP detachment on Peninsula Road, the report said.
Taxpayers are to pay more this year for policing ($771,000), waste management ($351,000) public health services ($169,000), ambulance services ($141,000) and the indoor pool ($226,000), the report said.
On the capital side, the municipality is set to go ahead with a new $7.4-million public works garage on Penn Lake Road, a $1-million resurfacing of Nicolet Drive and the purchase of a $500,000 grader machine, the report said.
