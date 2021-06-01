As flags flew at half-mast across Thunder Bay on Monday, condolences poured in and calls for action were made after a mass grave of 215 children were discovered late last week at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these youth and the entire Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community,” said Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox, in a statement.
