A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Thunder Bay long-term care home, after a staff member tested positive for the virus.
A member of the staff at Southbridge Roseview tested positive for the virus during recent testing at the facility and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported no other staff members or residents have displayed any symptoms.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.