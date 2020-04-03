Workers at Resolute Forest Products are working to capacity to keep up with the production of pulp needed for the manufacturing of personal protective equipment for health-care workers.
Business has been so good that Resolute has donated $25,000 to the Thunder Bay COVID-19 Community Response Fund, created by the United Way of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Community Foundation.
The money was made possible through a partnership with Resolute’s Thunder Bay sawmill and Ontario woodlands operations.
