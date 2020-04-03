Resolute gives

The Resolute Forest Products mill in Thunder Bay is part of the company’s production engine to produce pulp needed for the manufacturing of personal protective equipment for health-care workers.

 Brent Linton

Workers at Resolute Forest Products are working to capacity to keep up with the production of pulp needed for the manufacturing of personal protective equipment for health-care workers.

Business has been so good that Resolute has donated $25,000 to the Thunder Bay COVID-19 Community Response Fund, created by the United Way of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Community Foundation.

The money was made possible through a partnership with Resolute’s Thunder Bay sawmill and Ontario woodlands operations.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you