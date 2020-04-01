The international pulp market is hot right now, says Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP and physician Marcus Powlowski, and there is very good reason for this.
“This is great news for places like Northwestern Ontario, because there’s only so many places in the world that make pulp and paper, and guess what? We’re one of them,” he said.
The demand for pulp product has gone off the charts because it is the main element used in the manufacturing of desperately needed protective wear such as hospital gowns, masks and sanitizing wipes.
