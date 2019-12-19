Resolute Forest Products gave Shelter House Thunder Bay an early Christmas gift on Wednesday.
With the emergency shelter’s Christmas fundraising campaign in full swing, the pulp and paper mill saw an opportunity to give back to the community, said assistant controller Andrew Bishop.
“We see how they impact our community on a daily basis in the services they provide to those in need,” said Bishop. “We’ve worked with the Shelter House before in other initiatives as well. It’s a great opportunity and we’re very fortunate to be able to participate in this campaign.”
The company donated $2,500 and the shelter’s executive director, Michelle Jordan, said the holiday fundraiser has reached about half of its $200,000 goal.
