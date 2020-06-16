More than 300 people took part in rally in Vermilion Bay in support of the regional tourism industry on Saturday.
The rally was held to drum up support for resort owners and the tourism industry as a whole that is in a holding pattern brought on by COVID-19 lockdown protocols.
Resorts and outfitters are now allowed to legally operate again, but with the border closed with the U.S. the season is all but lost.
“We can open for Canadians but we really can’t until we have more clarification from the government if the border closure is going to be extended and we have no timetable of dates,” Julian Kalka, owner of Andy Myers Lodge, told The Chronicle-Journal.
