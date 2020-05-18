Celia Echum is being remembered as a residential-school survivor, a

devoted grandmother, a long-time advocate for Indigenous rights and

traditions, as well as “the driving force” behind Ginoogaming First

Nation’s ongoing efforts to establish its land claim.

Echum, who has been Ginoogaming’s chief for seven consecutive terms

since 2007, died unexpectedly on May 9 at Geraldton District Hospital,

her family said. She was 67.

Echum “worked tirelessly to advance the needs not only of the

(Longlac-area) Ginoogaming First Nation people, but all Indigenous

peoples, through her networking and communications with various boards

and associations,” an obituary said Monday.

Born at the remote Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation 600

kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Echum attended the Cecilia Jeffrey

Residential School in Kenora. She later recalled “how she witnessed the

abuse that other children were facing.”

After moving to the Greenstone region and marrying her high-school

sweetheart, Echum raised five children, while becoming heavily involved

in Ginoogaming administration and politics. She eventually became

well-known in provincial Indigenous political circles.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, who called Echum “our

dear friend,” said she “believed in a better future for her community

and the people of NAN.”

“She made tremendous efforts to improve her community and strengthen

our nation, “Fiddler added. “Her leadership and friendship will be

greatly missed by all of us.”

As chief, Echum often focused on economic development, including

lumbering and mining, including Long Lake Forest Products and the

proposed Ring of Fire and Greenstone Gold Mine projects.

Her advocacy in the area of aboriginal workforce development “broke

barriers to employment for many First Nations people in this region,”

her obituary said.

Echum, who was predeceased by her husband, Gabriel Echum — a former

Ginoogaming chief who died in 2013 — leaves five adult children, as

well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

