Celia Echum is being remembered as a residential-school survivor, a
devoted grandmother, a long-time advocate for Indigenous rights and
traditions, as well as “the driving force” behind Ginoogaming First
Nation’s ongoing efforts to establish its land claim.
Echum, who has been Ginoogaming’s chief for seven consecutive terms
since 2007, died unexpectedly on May 9 at Geraldton District Hospital,
her family said. She was 67.
Echum “worked tirelessly to advance the needs not only of the
(Longlac-area) Ginoogaming First Nation people, but all Indigenous
peoples, through her networking and communications with various boards
and associations,” an obituary said Monday.
Born at the remote Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation 600
kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Echum attended the Cecilia Jeffrey
Residential School in Kenora. She later recalled “how she witnessed the
abuse that other children were facing.”
After moving to the Greenstone region and marrying her high-school
sweetheart, Echum raised five children, while becoming heavily involved
in Ginoogaming administration and politics. She eventually became
well-known in provincial Indigenous political circles.
Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, who called Echum “our
dear friend,” said she “believed in a better future for her community
and the people of NAN.”
“She made tremendous efforts to improve her community and strengthen
our nation, “Fiddler added. “Her leadership and friendship will be
greatly missed by all of us.”
As chief, Echum often focused on economic development, including
lumbering and mining, including Long Lake Forest Products and the
proposed Ring of Fire and Greenstone Gold Mine projects.
Her advocacy in the area of aboriginal workforce development “broke
barriers to employment for many First Nations people in this region,”
her obituary said.
Echum, who was predeceased by her husband, Gabriel Echum — a former
Ginoogaming chief who died in 2013 — leaves five adult children, as
well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
