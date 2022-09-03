The Red Duster flag was raised at Thunder Bay City Hall on Friday as it does every year to recognize the sacrifices of Canada’s merchant navy.
There are no longer any living veterans of the merchant navy in the city but the flag still flies every Sept. 3, which is acknowledged nationally as Merchant Navy Day.
Merchant navy veterans didn’t receive the same benefits as those in the army, navy or air force and they had to fight for recognition of their role ferrying supplies to allied countries during the Second World War.
In Thunder Bay, the merchant navy was represented by Thornley Christiansen, Robert Lloyd, Robert Hughes and Bert Vickers.
Although they are all now deceased, their families still attend the flag-raising ceremony every year.
“I’m proud of my father for what he did and I’m proud of other merchant navy veterans,” said Chris Christiansen, whose father was a merchant navy veteran and advocate to have the Canadian government recognize the role of the merchant navy in the war effort.
His father, Thornley, said crossing the ocean was the scariest thing he ever did, and it was a trip he did dozens of times throughout the war.
“He was very proud of what he did and my dad was a very jovial, happy man,” Christiansen said. “He enjoyed life.”
His father also met his mother in England on one supply run and that’s how the Christiansen family started.
“He didn’t have to do this,” Christiansen said.
“It takes a pretty good, strong-minded person to do something like that. That’s why we like to go on with the memory of him and this is one of the ways we do that.”
