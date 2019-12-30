A respiratory outbreak at a Thunder Bay nursing home has led to a restriction on visitors.
Officials with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit declared the facility wide outbreak at Southbridge Pinewood on Friday.
Admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled at the site at 2625 Walsh St. E. until further notice. Visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.