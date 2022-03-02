A respiratory outbreak has struck at the Primrose Unit of Southbridge Roseview care home in Thunder Bay.
All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled on the
affected unit until further notice, said the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, in a news release on Tuesday. The outbreak is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic virus.
The health unit continues to remind people to refrain from visiting high risk settings, including
hospitals and long-term care facilities, when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to the most vulnerable.
