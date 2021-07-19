A proposed underground storage facility for spent nuclear-fuel rods west of Ignace is top of mind among town residents, survey results show.
The survey of 850 households by the project’s proponent, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO), along with the Township of Ignace, found that nearly 100 per cent of respondents are aware of the proposal, an NWMO news release said last month.
As well, nearly 90 per cent of “respondents were aware the project will only be implemented with the involvement of informed and willing hosts,” the release added.
“We will be using the responses to develop plans to shape our communications and engagement as we move forward,” NWMO community and public engagement manager Charlene Easton said in the release.
By 2023, the agency wants to choose between two remaining candidate sites for the storage of three million spent fuel rods that were used to power nuclear reactors.
The other site under consideration is South Bruce in southwestern Ontario, near an existing nuclear station.
It’s estimated to cost $3.8 billion to build the storage site over a 10-year period. Once operational in the early 2040s, the project would account for about 500 direct jobs “at or near the repository site.”
