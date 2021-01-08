Sections of Northwestern Ontario highways are to be included in a province-wide upgrade of road-side rest stops this year, the province announced Thursday.
The province has earmarked $764 million for road expansion and $1.5 billion for structural rehabilitation in its 2020-2021 transportation budget, a Ministry of Transportation spokesman said.
The Northwestern Ontario projects include the Highway 17 rest stop at the Ontario-Manitoba border, the Highway 17 rest stop at Rossport and the Highway 17 rest stop south of Manitouwadge at the Highway 614 intersection
Improvements include improved lighting and washrooms, the ministry said.
