As a restaurant owner during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bianca Garofalo is living one day at a time.
“It’s really hard to look too far into the future,” she said. “It’s like a moving target, changing all the time.”
With COVID-19 restrictions forcing restaurants to keep tables six feet apart, many eateries have lost half their seating capacity. During the summer months, they were able to supplement that lost seating with outdoor patios.
However, fall is on the way and many local restaurant owners are worried what it might mean for their survival when they no longer have the option of using patios.
