The provincial government has given the green-light for businesses to enter into the third stage of reopening.
As of Friday, restaurants will be able to welcome diners back inside their establishments and the indoor gathering limits have been increased to a maximum of 50 people. Outdoor gatherings will be at a maximum of 100 people.
Bianca Garofalo co-owns three Thunder Bay restaurants that include Bight Restaurant, El Tres and Giorg Cucina E Barra.
Although Garofalo is thrilled to get customers back inside, she isn’t pleased with the four-day notice which is “physically impossible for people . . . my schedule for this week is already made and sent out . . . people have to have time to put things in place.”
The criteria specific to restaurant rules is not clear yet either, with Garofalo not expecting to see specific guidelines for another day.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.