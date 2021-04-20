Some Thunder Bay city run outdoor recreational services and marinas are affected by further restrictions announced by the provincial government late last week in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The province also announced an extension of the stay-at-home order to May 20 and it requires everyone to remain home unless for essential purposes like grocery shopping, accessing health care, work or outdoor exercise.
