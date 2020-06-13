The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is no longer recommending people self-isolate after returning from travelling within Canada.

People travelling internationally are still required under a federal order to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Individuals returning home from travel within the country should still self-monitor themselves and get tested if they experience symptoms of COVID-19 or been in contact with someone with the virus.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

