The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is no longer recommending people self-isolate after returning from travelling within Canada.
People travelling internationally are still required under a federal order to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Individuals returning home from travel within the country should still self-monitor themselves and get tested if they experience symptoms of COVID-19 or been in contact with someone with the virus.
