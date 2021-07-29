A coalition of interested businesses, municipalities and First Nations is calling for a speedy environmental review and approval regarding a proposed palladium and copper mine near Marathon, citing the project’s potentially significant economic impact.
But the federal agency overseeing the review says the three-member expert panel charged with conducting it must stick to a set process, which includes public hearings.
